Thursday, February 10th 2022, 6:09 pm

Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office Unveils New Tool To Help Citizens In Mental Health Crises

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Thursday unveiled a new tool to help citizens in mental health crisis.

The agency described the iPads that connect directly to mental health professionals as “lifesavers.”

Something as simple as an iPad is changing the way Oklahoma County deputies interact with citizens. Lieutenant Gene Bradley said the devices have been used about a dozen times in the two weeks deputies have had them, most recently with a suicidal man.

“I asked if he wanted to talk to a therapist right on the spot,” Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Gene Bradley said. “He said, ‘Absolutely.’”

On the other end is a mental health counselor from one of three providers. The therapist can help de-escalate a situation and then link the person to services and medication. They said it doesn’t matter the time of day or night.

“Twenty-four-seven,” said Beth Combs of NorthCare. “Someone is always available to answer the iPad.”

However, the mental health providers are not there to take the officer's job.

“We’re able to stay in our role and police stay in their role,” Combs said. “But help each other do what we do best.”

Sometimes, a person in crisis needs more than a virtual chat. That is when officers have to step in to take the citizen to the hospital or a crisis center.

Bradley said the follow-up is also important to make sure a patient is getting the help they need. He goes back out to check on them.

Bradley added that the initiative will ultimately keep the community safer.

“That’s what is truly changing the crisis,” Bradley said.

Deputies can also benefit from the iPads. If a deputy is at a murder scene or witnessed something traumatic while on duty, county officials said they can call a therapist to talk through what they have gone through.