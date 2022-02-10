US Urges Canada To Use Federal Powers To End Bridge Blockade

Thursday, February 10th 2022, 4:31 pm

By: Associated Press

The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government Thursday to use its federal powers to end a truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions that is tightening the screws on the auto industry, forcing Ford, General Motors and other car companies to shut down plants or otherwise scale back production on both sides of the U.S. border.

The bumper-to-bumper demonstration entered its fourth day Thursday at the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit.

It is disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products back and forth across the border.