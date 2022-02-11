Plant People Finds Success As Business Grows During Pandemic

Thursday, February 10th 2022, 6:29 pm

Brenda Flores and Christina Carter opened their business Plant People in July of 2020, just as the pandemic was starting, and it proved to be the perfect time.

“Plants were already a trend, it was already a hobby that people enjoyed, but I think that we observed that through the pandemic people had more time to enjoy the hobby. If you already had ten plants, by the end of 2020 you were probably at fifty and we heard that a lot,” said Carter

The ladies suspect being locked in the house created a love for the house plants.

“They’re beautiful I mean you’re stuck at home more you have more beauty and nature to look at. Like I’ve said before they really are peaceful to look at,” said Flores.

Before the ladies realized the demand for plants, they had started a business to sell them in a tiny house.

“The tiny house was for sale we have a friend that was selling her tiny house,” said Carter.

After securing the location then came the biggest challenge of what to name the plant business.

“We definitely didn’t want people to think they could come and find the other plants, so we didn’t want that,” said Carter.

They finally agreed on Plant People because plants are simply for all people and all lifestyles.

“We can help you find a plant that is good for your schedule, your routine, your home, weather you have good light or low light,” said Carter.

These ladies are without question plant experts.

“If you start seeing yellowing a lot of times it could be you over watered it. If you start seeing like darker or crispy brown leaves it’s a little thirsty,” said Flores.

The ladies moved into their permanent Midtown location in November and are living out their dreams.

“It has been a blessing for both of us,” said Flores.

The ladies say in the future the plans are to host classes here at the store and even have date nights for couples to learn more about plants. Visit their website and follow them on Facebook.







