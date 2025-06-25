Gabe’s G3 Lemonade Stand: Pouring Goodness for a Great Cause

9-year-old Gabe started his lemonade stand three years ago, donating the money to the Edmond Police Department's "Shop with a Cop" program.

By: Mike Glover

On hot days like today, a cup of freshly squeezed cold lemonade hits the spot, especially when it’s for a really great cause.

Spend any amount of time with Gabe Guthrie, and you’ll find out pretty quickly, this is not your typical 9-year-old.

“On my birthday my friends would give me money and then I would donate it to cops and kids,” said Guthrie.

The donation that he made helped Gabe understand the importance of helping others and so that summer he opened his G3 lemonade stand, donating all the money to the Edmond Police Department’s Shop with a cop initiative.

“Because I wanted to raise money for cops and kids to help the community,” Guthrie said.

Gabe has the perfect recipe for the perfect cup of lemonade.

“We have three flavors. We have watermelon, strawberry, and cherry. And usually, we put lemons in it,” said Gabe.

He’s raised close to fifteen hundred dollars over the three years for shop with a cop, creating some loyal customers.

“I would just that anybody come out and support. Support his cause for cops and kids for the Edmond police department,” said Seargent Bervis Littles with the Edmond Police Department.

As the CEO of the stand product testing is necessary and make no mistake Gabe is in complete control of this operation.

The lemonade stand operates off of Gabe’s G3 principles for life.

“See good, be good, and do good,” said Gabe.

If you miss Gabe’s stand this evening, he will open again on the fourth of July on the corner of Locust Lane and Fisher Road in Edmond.