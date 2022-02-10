New OKC Firefighters Gain Firsthand Experience Battling 5-Alarm Fire 

Wednesday, February 9th 2022, 9:17 pm

From flames shooting from the roof to demolition what a difference a day makes at the Canton Apartments. The scene, still active more than a day later.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department Captain said there really is no better training than a 5-alarm fire. The cadets, who graduate next week, have been on a rotation since the fire broke out last night.

“This is a great experience they may never see a fire like this again in their career, so we’ve got them out here getting some rea job experience,” said Scott Douglas, the Oklahoma City Fire Department Captain.

Cadets with the Oklahoma City Fire Department now have firsthand knowledge on what it takes to fight a 5-alarm fire.

“Most of our tack lines are 200-ft. When we are up against a 400,000 sq. Ft. Building, we have to be mobile. So, we carry high-rise packs, mobile hose, we stretch hose lines through different parts of the building so access is a little bit tougher with a structure this big,” said Douglas.

“It’s a lot more detailed a lot more steps to follow, a lot more things happening at one time,” said Matt Gibson, a Lt. with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

A fire so rare, even veterans haven’t seen one like this in years.

“I’ve been on the job a little over 14 years now and I have never seen a structure fire this big, so it is definitely a rare occasion,” said the Captain.

“It’s the only high-rise fire I have been a part of since I’ve been with Oklahoma City, yes,” said Gibson.

The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Ten ladder companies, several special operation vehicles and 5 engine companies assisting in getting it contained.

“It got everybody’s attention very quickly and then when we started seeing aerial shots and the size of the building, how much fire we had. We knew we were up against a fire fight,” said Douglas.

“The building is bigger than I thought…it’s massive,” said Gibson.

Defensive operations underway with the demolition crew onsite and the fire under control.

The captains said firefighters will be on scene throughout the night and into Thursday morning.



