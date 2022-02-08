Anti-Abortion Activists Rally At State Capitol, Call For Complete Abortion Ban

Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 5:16 pm

Anti-abortion activists gathered for a rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol Tuesday calling for a complete ban on abortion.

The focus of the abortion abolitionists was primarily pro-life lawmakers.

"They are authoring laws that murder babies inside this building," one speaker told the crowd assembled on the South steps of the capital.

Many in the abortion abolition group traveled to Oklahoma from out of state.

"People from Texas, from Kansas, I'm from Alaksa," event organizer Maddie York said.

Oklahoma lawmakers have already passed measures to repeal all abortion regulations should Row v. Wade be overturned. Another law passed last session included an abortion ban after a fetal heartbeat is detection, but that law and others have been held up by state courts.

"They're not going far enough," Scott Watson from Idaho said.

"Those laws are not saving babies, not treating it as murder," York said. "If they view the un-born as humans, which they claim to from conception, then we should be treating it as murder from conception."

A small group of pro-choice protestors also showed up to the capitol on Tuesday.

"What a lot of people think about abortion is that women just get it as 'oh I’m pregnant, let me just get an abortion' like it’s birth control and it’s not. It’s a very difficult decision that should be between a woman and her doctor," Anna Artz said.

There are more than a dozen anti-abortion bills still able to be considered at the capitol, including one that would ban all abortions.



