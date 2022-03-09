German Data Company To Build In Oklahoma

Wednesday, March 9th 2022, 5:23 pm

A German data company announced a multi-million-dollar expansion to Oklahoma Wednesday morning.

Northern Data executives joined Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sectary Scott Mueller and regional officials to announced the $270 million facility near Pryor.

“It was formed as a mining company for digital assets like bitcoin and Ethereum,” Northern Data CEO Aroosh Thillainath said, “But we realized we could use the computing capacity for a lot more than mining digital assets.”

The project is slated to bring 150 jobs to the state, each expected to pay six figures. It marks another economic development announcement in northeastern Oklahoma.

“It does seem like we’ve been showing a lot, or a lot of people have been choosing Eastern Oklahoma,” Stitt said.

“We show them the whole state but there’s a huge asset, one of the largest industrial parks in the U.S. is located in Oklahoma and we need to get more of those shovel ready sites in other parts of the state.”

One draw to the MidAmerican Industrial Park is the Grand River Dam Authority, powering the region with some of the cheapest electricity in the country. The Data center is going to need a lot of power.

“It’s equivalent to powering a small city of over 200,000 homes and will make a northern data among our largest customers,” GRDA CEO Daniel Sullivan said.

Mueller said the project is being done without any state financial incentives

“This is the best time in history to be out telling Oklahoma’s story,” Mueller said.