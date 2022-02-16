Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 12:41 pm

State Bill That Would Benefit Private Schools Moves On In The House

A controversial bill that would make more state money available to private school students in Oklahoma is moving ahead at the state capitol.

The bill narrowly made it out of the ethics and education committee. Republican leadership had to step in to get the necessary votes.

Supporters of the bill said it gives parents more education options for their kids. Meanwhile, critics argue it will have a negative impact on every public school student in Oklahoma.

"We are already eager to keep chipping away at the foundation of the fabric of the educational services for our kids,” state Sen. Carrie Hicks (D) said.

After two hours of questioning and a narrow 8-to-7 committee vote, the bill is going to the full Senate.

Lawmakers wanted to know about financial accountability, safety and academic standards Tuesday.

Senator Treat estimates the bill would open up approximately $145 million in state aid money, but he said he is willing to change that to get more support.

The money could be claimed by the current private school students in the state immediately. It is also unlikely that all private schools would participate in the program.

After the bill passed, Gov. Kevin Stitt called its passing “great news.”

State superintendent Joy Hofmeister believed the bill would “dismantle” the state’s public school system.

"There are going to be people who try to take advantage of money, regardless of how you do it,” Treat said. “You just have to make sure laws are adequate to be able to catch those."﻿