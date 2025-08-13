Ford recalls over 100,000 F-150 trucks for rollaway risk

Ford is recalling over 100,000 F-150 trucks from select 2020-2023 and 2025 models due to a defect that could cause rollaway.

Wednesday, August 13th 2025, 12:37 pm

By: Graham Dowers


Ford is recalling more than 100,000 F-150 pickup trucks due to a defect that could cause the vehicle to roll away if the parking brake is not engaged, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall affects certain models manufactured between 2020 and 2023, as well as some 2025 models.

Federal safety officials say the issue stems from a defective part that could fail to keep the truck stationary when parked.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by mail between Aug. 18 and May 22, 2026, and that they can take their F-150 to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the rear axle shaft assemblies replaced free of charge. The recall number is 25S82.

The company has not reported any injuries related to the defect.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 13th, 2025

August 14th, 2025

August 12th, 2025

August 4th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 14th, 2025

August 14th, 2025

August 14th, 2025

August 14th, 2025