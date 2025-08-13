Ford recalls over 100,000 F-150 trucks for rollaway risk

Ford is recalling over 100,000 F-150 trucks from select 2020-2023 and 2025 models due to a defect that could cause rollaway.

By: Graham Dowers

Ford is recalling more than 100,000 F-150 pickup trucks due to a defect that could cause the vehicle to roll away if the parking brake is not engaged, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall affects certain models manufactured between 2020 and 2023, as well as some 2025 models.

Federal safety officials say the issue stems from a defective part that could fail to keep the truck stationary when parked.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by mail between Aug. 18 and May 22, 2026, and that they can take their F-150 to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the rear axle shaft assemblies replaced free of charge. The recall number is 25S82.

The company has not reported any injuries related to the defect.