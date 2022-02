Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 12:18 pm

There's a new pizza place coming to the Northeast Side, and it's being brought to life by a local artist.

It's the latest project for musician Jabee Williams, who grew up in the neighborhood.

He and his partners are hoping this concept, the Eastside Pizza House, plays a role in new growth for the northeast side.





