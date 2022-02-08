Texas Crash Kills 4 From Edmond

A crash in Texas Monday afternoon killed four people from Edmond.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a tractor-trailer was in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Oldham County, when a car started traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.
The two vehicles collided in a head-on crash, leaving four people dead.
Sabrina Watson was identified as the driver of the car, and was pronounced dead from the collision.
The other three victims included a seven-year-old, a three-year-old and an eight-month-year-old.
The driver of the semi sustained non-life threatening injuries in the accident.
