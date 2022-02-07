Miss Oklahoma Albreuna Gonzaque Reflects On Passing of Cheslie Kryst

Monday, February 7th 2022, 12:52 pm

One week ago, the pageant community lost one of their own after former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst took her own life.

Kryst was also part of a historic year, where the Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss USA, Miss America and Miss Teen USA were all women of color.

The current Miss Oklahoma USA, Albreuna Gonzaque, shares how she is leaning on others in the community and the importance of mental health.





﻿It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.