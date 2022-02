Sunday, February 6th 2022, 8:56 am

By: News 9

After a week packed with bitter cold and snow, get ready for above average temperatures in central Oklahoma.

As the arctic air moves away for good, our high temperatures will begin a steady rise near 50 degrees for us Sunday and Monday.

Starting Tuesday, we’ll begin a stretch with highs near and above 60 degrees to last through the end of the work week.