Team Coverage: OHP Has Responded To Hundreds Of Calls Since Wednesday

Thursday, February 3rd 2022, 6:34 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reports they have responded to 89 abandoned vehicles, 303 non-injury collisions, 49 injury collisions, and 331 motorist assists since Wednesday.

Light to moderate snow continues to cover much of the state as another band precipitation moves through the region and very cold temperatures persist. Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews continue treating and clearing highways, interstates and all turnpikes statewide around-the-clock to clear roadway surfaces.

Highways, interstates and turnpikes remain slick and hazardous in most of the state, however Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews have made good progress in some areas. Motorists should be aware of deteriorating conditions into the evening and overnight hours as another round of snow moves across the region.

Travel in most parts of Oklahoma is still strongly discouraged. Most counties remain affected by low temperatures and snow-packed highways. Crews continue road clearing operations; however, drivers must be prepared for slick and snow-packed routes.



