Thursday Trash Pickup In OKC Moved To Saturday

Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, 2:27 pm

By: News 9

The City of Oklahoma City is postponing trash and recycling collection for Thursday, February 3 due to the winter storm.

Customers who have regular Thursday trash service or whose biweekly recycling date is February 3, will need to set their carts out on Saturday, February 5.

Solid Waste officials will assess the situation for Friday service as the storm continues to develop and will announce any changes to Friday’s schedule on Thursday, February 3.

This is an off week for bulky trash collection so that service will resume next Monday, Feb. 7 as originally scheduled.



