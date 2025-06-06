Aaron Wiggins describes Thunder mindset following Game 1 loss

After a Game 1 loss to the Pacers, Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins says the team is looking at where to improve ahead of the two teams' next matchup.

By: Steve McGehee, Christian Hans

Following the Oklahoma City Thunder's loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the team is readjusting to come back stronger in the next matchup.

Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins said after Thursday's game, the loss has not diminished their ability to compete effectively.

"Each game holds a lot of weight," Wigging said. "Win or loss, you're either extremely happy or you're down a little bit. Having seen this, and knowing it's first to four wins... we have the mindset, no confidence lost."

As for the late-game Pacers drive that secured the win for Indiana, Wiggins said the team has to execute better on defense to maintain its presence on the court.

"We have to be in control of both ends of the court, offense and defense," Wiggins said. "Defensively, we weren't as aggressive in that last 12 minutes."

As for the team's new outlook against the Pacers, Wiggins said the Thunder has the toolset to control the Pacers in the games ahead.

"Their style of play, it doesn't change," Wiggins said. "They play fast and they are able to create good looks at every point of the game. I thought we did a good job in the first half, slowing them down, getting himthem a little bit out of rhythm, making them play a little chaotic... In the second half, just got to be better."

