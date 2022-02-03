OG&E Says Thousands Are Now Without Power Statewide

Wednesday, February 2nd 2022, 9:07 pm

By: News 9

Due to wintry conditions, Oklahoma Gas and Electric said power outages have crept into the thousands statewide.

As of 9 p.m., more than 6,300 (6,325) of the 6,913 OG&E customers without power reside in Yukon.

The company said it does not have an estimate when Yukon customers will have electricity again.

There are more than 350 Oklahoma City customers (366) who are currently without service. OG&E said OKC customers are estimated to have their power restored by 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

