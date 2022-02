Thursday, February 3rd 2022, 7:25 pm

By: News 9

OG&E is reporting more than 4,000 customers being impacted by power outages Thursday evening.

Of the 4,315 outages currently reported, 4,018 are in Northeast Oklahoma City.

The current estimated restoration time is 9:45 p.m.

