Oklahomans Get In Last Minute Preps Ahead Of Winter Weather

Tuesday, February 1st 2022, 5:07 pm

Oklahomans flock to grocery stores to prepare to hunker down and ride out the winter storm at home. One person told News 9 they plan to prep way more for this time around after they saw Mother Nature's icy side.

"Last year was the first year in our new home with about two weeks of no power. It was the most expensive camping trip we've ever taken," said Homeland shopper, Sheena Brooks.

Sheena Brooks at the store on her lunch hour, is one of dozens of people stocking up in case they get snowed in.

"Soda, extra water because our water froze and we didn't have that so lots of extra water," said Brooks.

Homeland's Marketing Director, Laura Zappi said while shoppers started their prep work now the store has now begun to order supplies, like salt and scrapers for the last two weeks.

"It's something we can bring in when the weather is icy." Zappi added, "you always have to stay on top of it because the weather can always change in Oklahoma."

Nonperishables are also a hot commodity.

"There's quite a bit of soup that's been purchased, even frozen because you like to have ready-made meals at home," said Zappi. Brooks continued, "canned goods, things that can be cooked over a fireplace if need."

For anyone who plans to use their fireplace, firefighters said it needs to have had its annual inspection and cleaning. OCFD said uncleaned chimneys are a common cause for cold weather calls.

If you haven't done it in a while, be very careful you're at risk. We understand that may be, some people that may be their only heating source," said Battalion Chief, Benny Fulkerson. He added, "monitor it. Put it out before you go to bed at least."

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said tonight is a perfect time to check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to make sure they work properly.



