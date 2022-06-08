(Update: Charges Dismissed) OKC Police Sergeant Fired After Being Accused Of Engaging In Prostitution, Assault

Wednesday, June 8th 2022, 11:46 am

OKC Police Sergeant Fired After Being Accused Of Engaging In Prostitution, Assault

Editor's Note: Both charges against Alonzo Fields were dismissed as of April 4, 2022.

An Oklahoma City police sergeant was fired after allegations of him engaging in prostitution and assaulting staff at a local massage parlor.

Police officials said Alonzo Fields, 30, was employed with the department for seven years.

Chief of Police Wade Gourley found 12 allegations against Fields, and he has been criminally charged by the Oklahoma County district attorney’s office.

The allegations date back to September 2020 when police were called to Studio 132, a massage parlor near SW 59th and South Western Avenue.

According to court papers, the owner and an employee said Fields requested through text message a "Nuru massage,” which police said is a sex act in exchange for the $120 he paid.

The women reportedly told Fields the request was illegal and that they called police. Fields allegedly went into the business and flashed an identification card that had "Police Officer" in bright red letters. The women said Fields became aggressive with them and pushed them into a wall and attempted to get money out of the cash register.

The owner of the business told News 9 on the phone the incident has caused her many problems including shutting down her business.

Fields was charged in February with one count of engaging in prostitution and one count of assault and battery. Both were misdemeanor crimes.

On Tuesday, the police department released the termination letter Fields received from Gourley. It outlined the 12 allegations that stemmed from the crimes Fields was accused of while off-duty.

Besides allegedly requesting an illegal massage, the letter claimed Fields did not provide his name or badge number when the employees asked him. It also stated Fields abused his power by claiming he was investigating the business and used police dispatch and records for his personal use.

News 9 did reach out to Fields for comment, but he did not respond.

The termination letter stated Fields admitted to all the allegations of misconduct.