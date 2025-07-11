OU unveils new tailgating tradition: 'The oval is open'

University of Oklahoma introduces free public tailgating at North Oval, live music, food trucks, kids' activities, and more.

By: Tevis Hillis

Just in time for football season, the University of Oklahoma is launching a brand-new game day tradition: "The oval is open."

For the first time ever, free public tailgating will be allowed on the North Oval, also known as Parrington Oval, giving fans a new way to gear up for kickoff.

What to Expect:

Free, first-come-first-served tailgating Live performances from The Pride of Oklahoma Mascot appearances Food trucks & indoor dining at the Oklahoma Memorial Union Kids' activities A spot to watch games from across the country

OU's Boomer Bash, the alum tailgate, is also on the move—relocating from the Jacobs Track and Field Complex to the North Oval.

All of this is part of the university's effort to enhance the fan experience as it heads into its second season in the SEC.

Tailgate setup begins the night before each home game, and festivities kick off early on game day.

Countdown to Kickoff:

OU opens the season at home against Illinois State on August 30 at 5 p.m.

Only 51 days to go. Boomer Sooner!