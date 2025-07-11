OU unveils new tailgating tradition: 'The oval is open'

Friday, July 11th 2025, 3:52 am
Just in time for football season, the University of Oklahoma is launching a brand-new game day tradition: "The oval is open."
For the first time ever, free public tailgating will be allowed on the North Oval, also known as Parrington Oval, giving fans a new way to gear up for kickoff.
OU's Boomer Bash, the alum tailgate, is also on the move—relocating from the Jacobs Track and Field Complex to the North Oval.
All of this is part of the university's effort to enhance the fan experience as it heads into its second season in the SEC.
Tailgate setup begins the night before each home game, and festivities kick off early on game day.
OU opens the season at home against Illinois State on August 30 at 5 p.m.
Only 51 days to go. Boomer Sooner!
An Oklahoma native, Tevis Hillis joined the News 9 team in 2020 as a multimedia journalist. She now anchors the weekend morning newscasts. Passionate about shaping the future of journalism, Tevis also serves as executive producer and adjunct professor for OU Nightly, mentoring and teaching more than 160 students.
