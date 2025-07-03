Workplace dispute escalates to gunshots, ends in tense Warr Acres standoff

An assault call on Thursday morning led to an armed man barricading himself in a car for hours. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene in a Warr Acres neighborhood.

By: Jennifer Pierce

Oklahoma City police took the lead on the standoff because they took the initial assault call. They also learned 40-year-old Tony Ramos fired shots at his co-workers.

People living near northwest 61st and MacArthur Boulevard woke up to a large police presence around 8 a.m.

“We turned on the news and we seen there was a man barricaded,” said Billi Warwick, witness. “We thought it was in his house.”

Billi Warwick lives a block away from where police said Ramos barricaded himself in his car outside his Warr Acres home.

“I’ve never seen anything like this over here,” said Warwick.

Before the standoff unfolded police said Ramos assaulted a co-worker near northwest 16th and Purdue.

“Apparently he had worked with a lawn crew and showed up and was very upset with somebody on that lawn crew,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Ended up pistol whipping one of the guys.”

The victim and several others attempted to flee the irate suspect.

“That’s when he began firing shots,” said Knight.

Police said Ramos and a co-worker drove to his home, where police were waiting for the armed suspect.

“That person jumped out of the car and gave up to police at that time,” said Knight.

However, Ramos refused to leave his car. Oklahoma City police activated its tactical team. Officers negotiated with Ramos for several hours.

“Ultimately, the man surrendered after gas was introduced into his vehicle, he had enough of the gas,” said Knight. “He climbed out of the car and sat on the hood of the car, a taser was utilized.”

Ramos was taken to the hospital for minor injuries before he was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Ramos was booked on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon, shooting with intent to kill and pointing a firearm.

