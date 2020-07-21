1 In Critical Condition After Hit And Run Crash In NW OKC

Authorities Respond To Reported Auto-Pedestrian Crash In NW OKC

Tuesday, July 21st 2020, 7:49 am

By: News 9


One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle, Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

According to authorities, officers responded to the crash around 6:50 a.m. near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue.

Police said they are looking for a mid 2000's silver Honda Accord that possibly has a Texas tag.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

NW 122nd is shut down between Western Ave. and North Santa Fe Avenue.

This is a developing story.




