1 In Critical Condition After Hit And Run Crash In NW OKC

Authorities Respond To Reported Auto-Pedestrian Crash In NW OKC

By: News 9

One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle, Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

According to authorities, officers responded to the crash around 6:50 a.m. near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue.

Police said they are looking for a mid 2000's silver Honda Accord that possibly has a Texas tag.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

NW 122nd is shut down between Western Ave. and North Santa Fe Avenue.

This is a developing story.












