1 In Critical Condition After Hit And Run Crash In NW OKC

Tuesday, July 21st 2020, 7:49 am
One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle, Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, officers responded to the crash around 6:50 a.m. near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue.
Police said they are looking for a mid 2000's silver Honda Accord that possibly has a Texas tag.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
NW 122nd is shut down between Western Ave. and North Santa Fe Avenue.
This is a developing story.
