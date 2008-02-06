Longtime city school board member defeated

Longtime Oklahoma City School Board member Joe Clytus was defeated Tuesday by 37-year-old newcomer Steve Shafer for the District 4 seat.

By: News 9

News9.com

Longtime Oklahoma City School Board member Joe Clytus was defeated Tuesday by 37-year-old newcomer Steve Shafer for the District 4 seat.

Shafer received 3,419 votes with 100 percent of precincts reporting. Clytus finished with 2,325 votes, according to results released by the Oklahoma County Election Board.

Clytus, 66, had served on the board for eight years.

The board is now without its top two positions.

Cliff Hudson resigned as chairman last month. Clytus, who was vice-chairman of the board, was acting as interm chairman for the time.

The board will have to elect a new vice chairman during its next scheduled meeting in two weeks.