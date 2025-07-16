Why the State Supreme Court blocked a new law to create business courts

New OKC and Tulsa business courts blocked by the Oklahoma Supreme Court due to concerns over voter power—details on the controversial law.

By: Jordan Fremstad

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of Oklahoma issued a stay blocking a new law that creates business courts in OKC and Tulsa. The court said the stay would remain in place until it makes its way through the court process.

Gov. Kevin Stitt would have chosen the judges. Opponents argued the new court would take power away from voters. On the other hand, Stitt’s attorneys said this is a separate court with a different set of rules.

Stitt promised to push Senate Bill 632 across the finish line in his state of the state address in February. He said it would bring more expertise to business disputes and complicated contracts by hiring judges with business experience.

Petitioner Jason Waddell stood before the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday and said this law infringes the rights of Oklahomans.

“Which is an unconstitutional infringement upon the petitioner’s right to vote for district county judges in the jurisdiction which they live,” Waddell said.

Petitioners Wadell and Joe White argued in their lawsuit that SB 362 bypasses the Judicial Nominating Commission when selecting judges and places an access barrier with a $1,500 filing fee for those who opt in to the court system.

“We also have a right to have a voice as to how our tax dollars are spent,” Waddell said.

Counsel for Stitt Audrey Weaver argued the petitioners can’t use hypotheticals and potential issues to make their case.

“Otherwise, it risks the court issuing an opinion based on speculation and things that are advisory instead of actual concrete interests,” Weaver said.

Stitt’s attorney Ben Lepak said the business court is separate from the district court. However, the title “district court” appeared in the legislation numerous times, and Justice Douglas Combs said he was confused about how a business court is separate from a district court. Combs highlighted Article 7 of the Oklahoma Constitution.

“Section nine says district judges shall be elected,” Combs said. “It’s one sentence."

Attorney for the petitioners, Bob Burke, said he believed this disenfranchises voters.

“The law takes away your right, my right, the rights of everyone in this courtroom,” Burke said.

While Stitt’s attorneys said they believe this legislation would open better avenues for business.

“Six thirty-two expands access to the courts. It does not restrict it.” Lepak said.

The final word of this debate rests with the Supreme Court of Oklahoma. Several justices were concerned about the cost of these business courts. A fiscal analysis of this legislation found it would cost taxpayers about $2 million per year.

Governor Stitt released a statement on the temporary stay decision.

"This lawsuit is a textbook example of attorneys trying to use the courts to block progress. They have no actual injury, no client affected by the law, and no standing to be here,” Stitt said. "They’re asking the Supreme Court to stop a law they simply don’t like— that’s not how the Constitution works. We have full faith that the Oklahoma Supreme Court will fall on the right side of this issue.