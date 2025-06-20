Bunny Ranch Owner Speaks Out About OKC ‘Cathouse’ Murder Trial Verdict

Bunny Ranch owner Dennis Hof speaks about the verdict in the so-called "Cathouse" murder trial. One of the victims was featured on the HBO reality show. Hear Hof's reaction.

By: News 9

The owner of a Nevada brothel spoke out about the verdict in the so-called "Cathouse" murder trial.

On Friday, the jury recommended a life sentence without parole for the two suspects involved in the killings of four people back in 2009. One of those victims was a prostitute off an HBO reality show.

“It was a gruesome experience,” said Dennis Hof.

Hof sat in a courtroom this week, listening to the sorted details of what happened to his friend Brooke Phillips.

“They tortured her, they stabbed her in the neck, shot her in the leg, choked her and finally they put a bullet right in her face,” he said.

Hof owns the Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel in Nevada that was spotlighted on the HBO reality show "Cathouse."

Brooke Phillips, known as Hayden Brooks on the show, was pregnant and home in 2009 in Oklahoma when she was murdered along with three others, Casey Barrientos, Jennifer Ermy and Milagros Berrera.

This week, a jury found Denny Phillips and Russell Hogshooter guilty on all six murder counts, two of those counts for Phillips and Berrera's unborn children.

“When I saw them, I was disgusted,” Hof said of the defendants. “They didn't want to look me in the eye, they knew who I was. I wore the big hat that said HBO on it.”

Hof showed up in Oklahoma City during the high profile trial to show support for Phillips and the other victims.

“There was lot of security high security. Everybody was searched at least twice, coming in and out,” he said.

On Friday, the jury recommended life without parole for both men.

“I think justice was served as best as possible, there's not enough of a penalty that could be inflicted on these two to make me happy,” Hof said. “It's a sad chapter, we're trying to get past it and move on. All she wanted to do was love life and have her baby and that was taken away from her.”

Formal sentencing for Denny Phillips and Russell Hogshooter is set for August 11.