OKC Police Release New Photos Of Suspect In Penn Square Mall Shooting, Arrest 2 Of 3 Men With Him
Oklahoma City police have released new photos of a man accused of firing a gun at the Penn Square Mall earlier this month.
Police interviewed three men who were with the suspect and received arrest warrants for accessory to the felony of assault with a deadly weapon for the three men.
Dequann Gresham and Terence Parker were arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
Police are trying to locate 22-year-old Evan Gresham.
Police are still looking for help in identifying the accused shooter.
Anyone with information about Gresham's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about the identity of the shooting suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.
