OKC Police Interview 3 People Of Interest But Still Looking For Suspect In Penn Square Mall Shooting
Three people of interest in the Penn Square Mall shooting have been identified and interviewed, police said.
Oklahoma City police took to social media to thank followers for helping them identify the three people of interest in connection with Saturday's shooting at the Penn Square Mall.
While the three men have been interviewed, police said they still need help identifying the suspected shooter.
Anyone with information about this man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.