Oklahoma City police responded to a shots fired call at Penn Square Mall on Saturday. 

Witnesses reported hearing five to six gunshots. Authorities said an off-duty Oklahoma County deputy was working security, he reportedly responded and chased the suspect out of the mall. 

The suspect was described to be a black man wearing a gray shirt and black shorts, authorities said. 

Police said no one was hit by gunfire, but a woman suffered a laceration from shrapnel.  

An officer responding to call lost control of her police unit causing the vehicle to roll. Officials said the officer was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life threatening injuries. 

 

Oklahoma City police are still searching for the suspect. 

The incident appears to be an isolated event, authorities said. 

