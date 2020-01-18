Suspect On-The-Run After Shots Fired At Penn Square Mall
Oklahoma City police responded to a shots fired call at Penn Square Mall on Saturday.
Witnesses reported hearing five to six gunshots. Authorities said an off-duty Oklahoma County deputy was working security, he reportedly responded and chased the suspect out of the mall.
The suspect was described to be a black man wearing a gray shirt and black shorts, authorities said.
Police said no one was hit by gunfire, but a woman suffered a laceration from shrapnel.
An officer responding to call lost control of her police unit causing the vehicle to roll. Officials said the officer was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life threatening injuries.
Oklahoma City police are still searching for the suspect.
The incident appears to be an isolated event, authorities said.
