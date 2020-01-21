OKC Police Release Surveillance Photos Of Penn Square Mall Shooting Suspect, People Of Interest
Oklahoma City police released surveillance photos of a man accused of firing shots in the Penn Square Mall and three people of interest.
Frantic mall employees and customers called 911 on Saturday to report the second mall shooting in only four weeks.
Caller:
“There’s a couple guys fighting and one of them pulled a gun and shot the other one.”
Police said the victim was never hit and the suspect, seen wearing a dark hoodie and grey shorts in photos, reportedly ran out of the south entry of the mall.
A mall security guard and several people witnessed an argument that turned physical.
Caller:
‘There was like five or six of them. Looked like they were friends or something, but they were kind of going back and forth and I looked up and the one guy turned around and hit the guy. The next thing I know the guy just pulls out a gun and just shoots him.”
Police said three other males were with the suspect and are wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting.
A mall security guard told officers he heard the victim tell the suspect he did not want to fight in front of his girlfriend and tried to walk away. The suspect then allegedly pulled a gun from his waist band and fired multiple times.
Caller:
“Somebody just shot fired at the AMC theater in Penn Square Mall right on the outside.”
Caller:
“Shots fired Penn Square Mall. This is a police officer, Victor 21. Five shots fired Penn Square Mall.”
Investigators later found four bullet casings, bullet holes in the walls and a number of bullet fragments.
Police are asking the public for tips that will lead them to the shooter and the people who were with him. The number to call is Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.