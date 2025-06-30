Oklahoma Highway Patrol enforcing Tenkiller Lake safety rules

OHP will enforce safety laws this weekend at Tenkiller Lake, checking for impaired boating, unsafe operation, and life jacket compliance.

Monday, June 30th 2025, 4:33 am

By: Christian Hans


The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be conducting a safety enforcement operation for the Fourth of July weekend at Tenkiller Ferry Lake, the agency says.

OHP says troopers will be on the lookout for violations such as the unsafe operation of vehicles, alcohol or drug use, and failure to follow personal flotation device rules.

SEE ALSO: Tips for staying safe on the water and how to prevent drownings

If you are stopped for an inspection, OHP says troopers will check your ID and registration, as well as ensure there are enough life jackets for everyone on board a vessel.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 30th, 2025

June 30th, 2025

June 30th, 2025

June 16th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 30th, 2025

June 30th, 2025

June 30th, 2025

June 30th, 2025