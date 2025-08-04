George Nigh lies in state as Oklahoma honors his legacy

Oklahomans gathered at the State Capitol to honor former Governor George Nigh, the state’s longest-serving governor, remembered for his decades of bipartisan leadership and public service.

By: Graham Dowers

Former Governor George Nigh was honored Monday at the Oklahoma State Capitol, where he lay in state as residents, officials, and former colleagues paid their final respects to one of the state’s most enduring public servants.

Nigh passed away last week at the age of 98. Over the course of more than three decades in public office, he served as a state representative, lieutenant governor, and governor. He remains Oklahoma’s longest-serving governor and a figure widely admired for his bipartisan leadership and deep dedication to the state.

The fourth-floor rotunda will be open until 4 p.m. for visitors to pay tribute to the former governor. Among those remembering him was former Governor Frank Keating, who praised Nigh as “a man of love, humility and goodness.”

Retired Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Yvonne Kauger, who was appointed by Nigh, says that Nigh never lost the ability to be funny and witty. Kauger says Nigh remembered all of the stories and was the most entertaining speaker she had ever heard.

A public memorial service for Nigh is scheduled for August 14 at Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City.

