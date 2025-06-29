Thunder championship shows power of public investment, senators say

Oklahoma lawmakers say the Thunder’s NBA title reflects decades of public investment, while also weighing federal policy and renewed interest in the state’s spaceport.

By: Scott Mitchell, Graham Dowers

On this week’s episode of “Your Vote Counts,” host Scott Mitchell sat down with State Senator Paul Rosino and former State Representative Jason Dunnington to talk Thunder basketball, public investment, federal health policy and Oklahoma’s space economy.

Thunder’s NBA Title Seen as Civic Milestone

With the Oklahoma City Thunder securing their first NBA championship, Rosino and Dunnington both praised the team’s role in reshaping the city’s image. Dunnington called the title a positive addition to our history and a return on public investment, citing the MAPS program and recent voter approval for a new stadium. Rosino, who represents part of Oklahoma City, said the parade crowd could top 500,000 people—a major moment for a “small market team.”

Both lawmakers agreed that the city’s long-standing civic commitment, from MAPS 1 in 1993 to the temporary hosting of the New Orleans Hornets post-Katrina, laid the foundation for this success.

Debate Continues Over “Big Beautiful Bill” in Washington

Attention then turned to federal policy, specifically a sweeping health and welfare reform proposal named the “Big Beautiful Bill.” Rosino expressed concern about cost-shifting from federal to state government, citing possible state obligations in Medicaid and SNAP (food stamps) that could total nearly $1 billion. He noted that recent revisions to the bill have removed SNAP cost-sharing from the Senate version, but uncertainty remains.

Dunnington criticized the bill’s size and lack of fiscal restraint, calling it “a bloated blob” that could add to the national deficit. Both expressed hope that the final version would be less harmful to low-income Oklahomans.

Burns Flat Spaceport Sees New Momentum

The panel also highlighted renewed activity at the Oklahoma Air & Space Port in Burns Flat. Rosino and Dunnington touted a recent agreement with New Zealand-based Dawn Aerospace, signed at the Paris Air Show, to begin operations in western Oklahoma.

Rosino called the spaceport a long-underused state asset and said its revival could boost Oklahoma’s $44 billion aerospace and aviation industry. With companies like Kratos also expanding in the state, Rosino said Oklahoma is positioning itself to be a national leader in horizontal launches and unmanned flight systems.