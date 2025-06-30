Measles Outbreak Sparks Travel Warning from Oklahoma Health Experts

Doctors urge families to check vaccination status before hitting the road or flying.

By: Deanne Stein

As summer travel peaks, a growing measles outbreak across the U.S. is raising concerns among health officials—especially in Oklahoma, where 20 cases have already been reported.

More than 1,200 measles cases have been confirmed nationwide. Dr. Steven Crawford, chair of the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families, says the highly contagious virus poses serious risks, particularly in crowded spaces like airports and airplanes.

“You don’t want to mess with this virus. It’s a mean virus,” said Dr. Crawford. “Unfortunately, a number of people have died, and most of those were unvaccinated.”

Crawford warns that measles can linger in the air for up to four hours after an infected person leaves an area—making transmission likely in enclosed environments.

“In a room of 10 unvaccinated people, nine will become infected,” he said. “It’s ten times more contagious than the flu or even COVID.”

The virus can cause severe complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, and hearing loss. In some cases, it can be fatal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all travelers, including infants 6 months and older, be vaccinated at least two weeks before flying.

“With Independence Day celebrations just around the corner, it’s important to protect yourself, your family and your community,” said Oklahoma State Medical Association President Sumit Nanda, M.D. “While planning a vacation, be sure to check ahead to see if there have been recent outbreaks and be aware of the potential for the spread of measles, especially in enclosed spaces during travel or in group gatherings.”

Adults who aren’t sure of their vaccination status should speak with their doctor. A blood test can confirm immunity, and those who aren’t protected can receive the MMR vaccine.

“If you have questions about immunizations, now is the time to talk with your doctor,” said Dr. Crawford. “Get caught up on any doses missed in early childhood to set your child up for a lifetime of protection, while also being mindful of the busy travel season and the impending school year.”

It takes two weeks for your immune system to develop protection. If you or your child develop symptoms such as a sore throat, fever, cough, or rash, health officials advise calling your doctor before going in to avoid exposing others.

Planning a trip? Check for recent outbreaks at your destination and make sure your family’s immunizations are up to date. Find more information about where to get immunized and Oklahoma’s measles response at https://oklahoma.gov/health/health-education/acute-disease-service/rash-illness/measles.html.