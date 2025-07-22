What is diabetic retinopathy?

Diabetic retinopathy is a diabetes-related eye condition that can cause vision loss if left untreated.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Diabetic retinopathy is a common complication of diabetes, which manifests as a potentially severe eye disease that can lead to permanent vision loss if not properly managed.

According to Dr. Lacy Anderson, diabetic retinopathy occurs when high blood sugar levels damage the small blood vessels in the retina, which is the light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye. Over time, these vessels may leak, swell, or close off entirely, while abnormal new vessels may form, increasing the risk of vision impairment or blindness.

Dr. Anderson says that diabetic retinopathy is one of the leading causes of blindness in adults.

Symptoms

Early stages of diabetic retinopathy may show no symptoms. As the disease progresses, symptoms may include blurred vision, floaters or dark spots, difficulty seeing at night or even vision loss in severe cases.

The condition can also lead to complications such as macular edema (swelling in the central part of the retina), bleeding inside the eye, or even retinal detachment.

Diagnosis & Treatment

Dr. Anderson emphasized the importance of annual retinal eye exams for all patients with diabetes. These specialized screenings can detect retinal damage early, when treatment is most effective.

"Medical insurance will cover a yearly diabetic eye exam, so you don't need vision insurance for this," Dr. Anderson said. "But a vision check may not be included with your diabetic retinal exam."

If diabetic retinopathy is detected, treatment options include laser therapy, eye injections, and surgery for more advanced cases.

Keeping blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol under control plays a central role in preventing diabetic retinopathy or slowing its progression.