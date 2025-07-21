What does an A1C of 7% mean for diabetes management?

A target A1C of 7% is a common goal for adults with diabetes, helping reduce long-term complications and improve blood sugar control.

By: Graham Dowers

For adults managing diabetes, an A1C level of 7% or lower is widely considered the standard target for healthy blood sugar control, according to Dr. Lacy Anderson.

An A1C test reflects a person's average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months. The American Diabetes Association recommends a goal of 7% or lower for most adults with diabetes. This low value is associated with a reduced risk of long-term complications such as heart disease, nerve damage, and kidney issues.

Dr. Anderson says this is considered a good target because it typically means your blood sugar is fairly well managed, but stresses the importance of remembering that individual goals may vary.

Factors like age, overall health, and the type of diabetes can influence what A1C target is appropriate. For patients with type 1 diabetes, aiming for a 7% A1C may increase the risk of low blood sugar episodes. Dr. Anderson recommends discussing personal targets with your healthcare provider.

Achieving a target A1C has become more manageable in recent years thanks to advancements in medication. GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Manjaro have made a noticeable difference by improving blood sugar control and promoting weight loss.