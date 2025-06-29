Oklahoma leaders push to save E-7 Wedgetail program amid Pentagon budget cuts

Oklahoma lawmakers are pushing to save the E-7 Wedgetail program at Tinker Air Force Base as the Pentagon considers canceling it in favor of satellite systems.

By: Graham Dowers

-

The future of the E-7 Wedgetail aircraft program, which is set to replace the aging E-3 Sentry AWACS fleet stationed at Tinker Air Force Base, is uncertain as the Department of Defense considers canceling the program in its latest budget proposal.

Defense officials are reportedly exploring a shift away from airborne surveillance platforms like the Wedgetail in favor of space-based systems that rely on satellites for real-time tracking and communication. The move has sparked concern from Oklahoma’s congressional delegation, which views the aircraft as critical to both national security and the state’s economy.

Production delays from Boeing, the manufacturer responsible for the E-7, are believed to be contributing to the Department’s reevaluation of the program. Ongoing issues with contract delivery timelines have affected multiple Boeing projects in recent years, and the slow rollout of the Wedgetail appears to be no exception.

Members of Oklahoma’s delegation, including Senators James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin, along with Congressman Tom Cole, are actively working to preserve the program. They argue that airborne surveillance remains essential for U.S. military readiness, offering operational advantages that satellite-based systems cannot fully replicate.

The potential cancellation is tied to the broader federal defense budget and is still subject to congressional negotiation. Lawmakers from Oklahoma say they are committed to ensuring the program stays on track and continues to support Tinker Air Force Base and the local aerospace workforce.