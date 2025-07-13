Alex Cameron celebrates 30 years with Griffin Media, reviews career from DC

Griffin Media’s Alex Cameron celebrates 30 years at News 9, reflecting on his career and Washington reporting during this week’s DC Debrief.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Griffin Media correspondent Alex Cameron marked a major milestone this week, with 30 years since his first day at News 9.

During the latest episode of DC Debrief, co-host Scott Mitchell recognized Cameron’s three-decade career, which began on July 10, 1995. The two looked back on Cameron’s journey, from his early days in Oklahoma to his current role reporting from Washington, D.C., where he covers the state’s congressional delegation.

“I was actually in my early 30s when I started at Griffin,” Cameron said. “It's hard to believe that I'm still doing it, that Griffin still wants me to do it. But I'm still enjoying what I do.”

Over the years, Cameron has taken on a range of roles within Griffin Media, but he says his time covering Oklahoma’s lawmakers from the nation’s capital has been especially meaningful.

“They've given me lots of different opportunities over the years, the latest one being this ability to come to Washington, D.C. and cover our delegation,” Cameron said.