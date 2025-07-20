Trump-backed rescission cuts funding for public broadcasting, foreign aid

A new rescission bill signed by President Trump rolls back billions in foreign aid and public broadcasting funds, raising concerns about impacts in Oklahoma.

By: Scott Mitchell, Graham Dowers

A rare budget maneuver backed by President Donald Trump is pulling back billions of dollars in previously approved federal funding, with cuts targeting public broadcasting, foreign aid, and global health programs.

In this week’s DC Debrief, political reporter Alex Cameron explained the significance of the rescission bill and how it could affect Oklahoma, including well-known public broadcasters like OETA.

The bill, recently passed by Congress and signed into law, includes a rollback of roughly $8 billion in foreign aid and global health spending, along with $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. While rescissions have occurred in the past, Cameron noted that one of this scale hasn’t been used in nearly 30 years.

“This was something President Trump clearly wanted badly, if for no other reason than to send a message,” Cameron said. “He calls out NPR quite frequently and says that they're completely corrupt and left-leaning and propaganda.”

The bill saw broad Republican support, though some moderates pushed for changes. Senator Susan Collins successfully lobbied to restore $400 million in funding for PEPFAR, the global HIV/AIDS program started under President George W. Bush. That adjustment required the bill to return to the House before final passage.

Oklahoma Congresswoman Stephanie Bice called the vote “a tough decision,” acknowledging the popularity of public broadcasters like OETA. She emphasized that the rescission doesn’t eliminate all federal support, noting that most stations receive around 15% of their funding through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.