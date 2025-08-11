Bill Clinton to deliver eulogy at former Oklahoma Gov. George Nigh's memorial service

Former President Bill Clinton will pay tribute to his longtime friend, former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh, by delivering a eulogy at the public memorial service this Thursday at Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City.

By: David Prock, Robin Marsh

Former President Bill Clinton will deliver a eulogy at Thursday’s memorial service for former Oklahoma Gov. George Nigh, the Nigh family announced.

Nigh and Clinton served as governors of Oklahoma and Arkansas in the 1980s. They worked together on projects such as the Arkansas River Navigation Project and lobbied in Washington for federal funding to improve highways, boost economic development, and assist low-income residents.

Clinton’s appearance at the memorial will be both a tribute to Nigh’s public service and a reflection of their enduring personal bond. Their decades-long friendship was rooted in shared priorities as neighboring governors and strengthened through years of collaboration on projects that left a lasting impact on both states.

From advocating for infrastructure improvements to championing programs for those in need, the two leaders worked side by side, forging a partnership that extended well beyond politics. Clinton’s remarks are expected to honor not only Nigh’s achievements, but also the friendship and mutual respect that defined their relationship.

"When Gov. Nigh died on July 30, President Clinton expressed a desire to attend the memorial service to say a special farewell to his friend of nearly 50 years,” said attorney and author Bob Burke, a spokesman for the Nigh family.

Clinton’s attendance marks only the second time in state history that a sitting or former U.S. president has attended the funeral of an Oklahoma leader. The last was in January 1963, when President John F. Kennedy attended the funeral of U.S. Sen. Robert S. Kerr.

Remembering Gov. George Nigh: A Legacy of Leadership in Oklahoma Politics

When Is the Memorial Service For Gov. George Nigh?

The service is open to the public and will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 14, at Crossings Community Church, 14400 North Portland Ave., in Oklahoma City.

Clinton will be joined by Nigh’s longtime friends and historians Dr. Bob Blackburn, former director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, as well as Burke, who will also deliver eulogies.

