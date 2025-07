One person was stabbed by a passenger aboard a bus Friday morning in Edmond.

By: Christian Hans

One person was hospitalized after a stabbing Friday morning in Edmond, according to police.

The Edmond Police Department says a passenger aboard a bus refused to get off when asked and later stabbed the manager of the nearby bus station.

That person was taken to a nearby hospital. The passenger allegedly involved in the stabbing was taken into custody by police.

No suspect information has been released at this time.