Tinker Air Show 2025: Meet the aircraft

The 2025 Tinker Air Show will showcase the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, historic warbirds, and modern military and civilian aircraft during a free two-day event.

By: Graham Dowers

With the return of the Tinker Air Show on June 28–29, aviation fans will have the chance to see a wide variety of military and civilian aircraft on display and in the skies. From high-speed jet performances to vintage warbirds and cutting-edge systems, here’s a look at what’s scheduled to appear at this year’s event.

Headliners

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will once again headline the show, flying six F-16 Fighting Falcons in precision formations and solo maneuvers. Other aerial performers include:

C-17 Aerobatic Demo – A rare look at the agility of a large cargo aircraft in flight KC-46 & KC-135 Demo Teams – Mid-air refueling platforms in action Marine MV-22 Osprey – Watch the tiltrotor aircraft transition from helicopter to airplane mode Team Tinker Flyover – Featuring the E-6 Mercury and E-3 Sentry based out of Tinker AFB USAF Honor Guard Drill Team – Known for their silent precision rifle routines Wings of Blue – The U.S. Air Force Academy parachute team Air Force Rock Band “Top Flight” – Performing live throughout the weekend

Civilian Acts and Demonstrations

Civilian and historical performances add variety and heritage to the program, including:

Tora! Tora! Tora! – Eight WWII-era aircraft reenacting the attack on Pearl Harbor, complete with pyrotechnics CAF Red Tail P-51 Mustang – Honoring the Tuskegee Airmen Randy Ball in MiG-17F – Vintage Soviet jet with a fast-paced routine and pyro effects Kyle Franklin (Piper PA-18) – Comedy and dead-stick landing demo Britt Lincoln (Extra 330) and Craig Gifford (Staudacher S300) – High-energy aerobatics Trojan Phlyers – Formation aerobatics with two T-28 Trojans

Static Displays: Military and Government

Attendees will be able to walk up to and explore a lineup of static military aircraft, including:

Bombers and Cargo Planes: B-1, B-52, C-130, KC-46, KC-135 Fighter Jets: F-35 Lightning II, F-15C, and T-38 Training and Recon: T-6 Texan II, E-3 Sentry, E-9, Navy E-6 Rescue and Utility Aircraft: U.S. Navy TH-73, OA-1K Skyraider, CAP C-182/C-172 Team Tinker Fire Department Aircraft

Civilian Static Displays

In addition to the military hardware, several unique civilian and experimental aircraft will be on display, including:

KRATOS XQ-58A Valkyrie – A next-generation unmanned fighter Experimental Aircraft Association – Showcasing innovation in civilian aviation Warbirds: A-26, B-25 Mitchell, and the ERCO Ercoupe

Stay Updated

Organizers note that additional aircraft and performers may be added in the days leading up to the show. Visitors are encouraged to check the official Tinker Air Show website for the most current lineup and schedule.

