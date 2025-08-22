Harrah man and woman arrested, accused of ‘particularly heinous’ child sex crimes

Harrah Police Department told News 9 on Thursday that two individuals were arrested on complaints of ‘particularly heinous’ child sex crimes.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

The Harrah Police Department told News 9 on Thursday that two individuals were arrested on complaints of ‘particularly heinous’ child sex crimes.

The Chief of Harrah Police Department, Marty Burns, said they arrested 31-year-old Dillon Lynn Ford Tuesday morning for a slew of complaints, including rape, lewd acts to a child, and manufacturing child sexual abuse material.

Image Provided By: Harrah Police Department

In connection, Debra Sue Sharabok, who is also 31, was later arrested on complaints related to enabling child sexual assault and exploitation.

Image Provided By: Harrah Police Department

"I mean it's horrible. I don't think that any child case like this is not going to tug on your heart and really impact me and my officers," said Chief Burns.

The arrests came after someone filed a complaint with the Harrah Police Department. Police said officials also conducted multiple forensic interviews before obtaining warrants.

According to court documents, the abuse occurred both at Ford’s Harrah home in Oklahoma County and at a camper located in rural Lincoln County.

"So, that was a jurisdictional issue that we had to overcome because obviously our officers don't have jurisdiction in Lincoln County."

Police said the Oklahoma Department of Human Services removed five juveniles from the home in Harrah after police searched the property and found them living in unsanitary conditions.

"Cockroaches were prevalent everywhere. At some point in time, we were looking in one of the bedrooms and there were holes in the walls, and you can see the cockroaches crawling behind and in the walls,” Chief Burns recalled. “Not to mention the fact that the sexual abuse and things that were happening there as well."

Court documents showed one of the minor victims disclosed that Ford threatened to kill her mother if she didn’t comply with the rapes.

"The community is outraged. I can guarantee you that. Harrah is a tight-knit community. They really support their children and kids here. It's a family-friendly town."

Kenny Rebai is one of those outraged individuals, he shared. He said he is neighbors with Ford and Sharabok.

"I don't like people that hurt kids. I wanna cry so bad. It hurts," said Rebai.

Ford is being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a half-million-dollar bond. Sharabok is being held at the same jail on a $100,000 bond.

Harrah Police said they expect more charges will be filed.

Officers added that they want anyone with information about the investigation to come forward.