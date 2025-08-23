Friday morning police chase turns deadly in southwest OKC, neighbors react

A police chase on Friday morning turned deadly in southwest OKC, the Oklahoma City Police Department told News 9.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

A police chase on Friday morning turned deadly in southwest OKC, the Oklahoma City Police Department told News 9.

The department said it responded to a disturbance, a possible armed robbery, just after 11 a.m.

"This was at a fast food restaurant near Reno and Meridian," said Msgt. Gary Knight. “As officers were arriving, they spotted the vehicle that the suspects were believed to be in."

Msgt. Knight said the vehicle drove away from police, going southbound on Meridian.

“As they were crossing 29th Street and Newcastle, there’s a large hump in the road there. When they hit that hump, they lost control, veered right, and then ended up crashing on the east side of the road,” he explained. “It was a bad crash.”

OKCPD said it is unclear what led to the incident.

“The driver chose to flee, fled the scene, led police on the chase; ultimately crashed, killing his passenger and critically injuring himself.”

The debris from the wreck stretched over multiple yards off Portland Avenue, leaving a big mess for residents to clean up.

Neighbors who spoke with News 9 said they heard and witnessed the crash.

One man stated his wife was hurt.

"She was outside my house and she get hit with bricks from the mailbox," said Ruben Rodriguez, who lives a couple of houses down from where the accident happened.

He said the bricks hit and bruised her legs, but thankfully, she can still walk. Her injuries warranted a trip to the hospital.

Police said it is an ongoing and active investigation.