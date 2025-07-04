What to know before heading to Arcadia Lake for the Fourth of July
Thursday, July 3rd 2025, 7:06 pm
Stephanie Maniche
EDMOND, Okla. -
As people celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend, many family plans include heading out to Arcadia Lake for different fun activities.
The Edmond Police Department wants to remind everyone to also include important rules and safety tips in their plans.
Arcadia Lake Rules
- Arcadia Lake has a maximum watercraft count of 150.
- The count is limited to 50 at each campground park
- If someone comes to a campground with their boat and it is not on the water, it is still within that count.
- Glass containers are not allowed at the lake
- Anyone 12 and under must wear a life vest when on a boat or in the water
- Fireworks are not allowed at Arcadia Lake
For more information, you can visit Arcadia Lake.
