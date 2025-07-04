What to know before heading to Arcadia Lake for the Fourth of July

As people celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend, many family plans include heading out to Arcadia Lake for different fun activities. Here's what to know before you head out.

By: Stephanie Maniche

The Edmond Police Department wants to remind everyone to also include important rules and safety tips in their plans.

Arcadia Lake Rules

Arcadia Lake has a maximum watercraft count of 150. The count is limited to 50 at each campground park If someone comes to a campground with their boat and it is not on the water, it is still within that count. Glass containers are not allowed at the lake Anyone 12 and under must wear a life vest when on a boat or in the water Fireworks are not allowed at Arcadia Lake

For more information, you can visit Arcadia Lake.