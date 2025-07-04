Oklahoma County Jail installs high-tech sensors to help prevent inmate deaths

The installation of new radar-based biometric sensors has begun at the Oklahoma County Detention Center to monitor inmates’ vital signs in real time to help save lives and improve emergency response.

By: Deanne Stein

New technology at the Oklahoma County Detention Center could help spot a crisis before it starts. The jail has begun installing radar-based biometric sensors designed to monitor inmates’ vital signs in real time, part of a larger effort to save lives and improve emergency response.

So far this year, seven inmates have died inside the jail. To help prevent further deaths, officials are turning to high technology sensors to fill the gaps between inmate sight checks.

“We do sight checks hourly, or maybe every 30 to 15 minutes depending on the scenario,” said Greg Couch, Chief of Infrastructure and Technology at the jail. “But someone could have a medical episode right after their sight check. Something could happen in the next five minutes.”

To bridge that gap, Couch demonstrated a new millimeter-wave radar sensor that continuously tracks movement, heart rate, and breathing patterns inside the cells. The non-invasive sensor contracted by Integrity Community Solutions, Inc, uses radar frequencies that reflect off the water molecules in the skin, eliminating the need for wearables or personal data collection.

“It’s just incredible,” said Couch. “It can detect if someone’s breathing slows down while their pulse spikes, possibly indicating a drug overdose. Or if two inmates have elevated heart rates, it might suggest a fight or disturbance.”

Six sensors have already been installed on the 13th floor, where the medical unit is located. Real-time data from the devices is displayed on a central dashboard monitored by jail staff. More sensors will be installed next month to complete the floor, with Couch hoping to expand the system throughout the facility.

“That should be the goal. What’s the cost of a life?” he said. “This is brand-new technology that can help us save more lives.”

In addition to the sensors, the jail is retrofitting old cell doors by cutting larger observation windows to give guards a clearer view inside, especially for monitoring high-risk inmates. For more on the sensors and the company contracted by the jail, click here.