Firefighters respond to a restaurant fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

Firefighters are responding to a fire at a restaurant Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department arrived at the scene near Northwest 68th Street and North May Avenue shortly after 6 a.m.

Firefighters at the scene say grease inside a fan duct in the restaurant caught fire after a fan shorted out.

OKCFD aays it estimates $2,000 in damage