Norman food pantry expands with $1.3M facility built by volunteers to fight food insecurity

The Mission Hope Pantry in Norman has expanded into a $1.3 million, volunteer-built facility to serve hundreds of families each month and combat growing food insecurity in the community.

By: Addie Crawford

A once-small food pantry in Norman is now serving hundreds of families each month from a newly built $1.3 million facility, thanks to the help of more than 400 volunteers from across the country.

The Mission Hope Pantry, located at 2525 East Lindsey Street, recently expanded its operations from a modest house to a spacious, debt-free building filled with shelves and food.

The pantry serves between 500 and 700 families each month using a client-choice shopping model, which allows individuals to select the food they need. The organization also provides assistance with rent and other essential necessities.

The organization says volunteers are crucial to the operation, and Hope Pantry is actively seeking help. Those interested in volunteering or donating can sign up online through the pantry’s website.



