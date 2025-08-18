Where to eat in Midtown for 10 buck lunch week

Midtown’s Ten Buck Lunch Week returns August 18–22 offering lunch specials from 19 restaurants showcasing the district's diverse food scene.

By: Addie Crawford

-

Midtown’s Ten Buck Lunch Week returns for its third year, offering $10 lunch specials from Monday, August 18, through Friday, August 22.

The promotion runs daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., inviting visitors to enjoy delicious meals from 19 of Midtown’s most popular restaurants.

Ten Buck Lunch Week spotlights the district’s vibrant culinary scene.

In 2025, diners will find expanded options for vegan and vegetarian meals with a variety of $10 specials, including sandwiches, tacos, specialty entrees, and more.

The Coca Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited Midtown's "The Collective" where 5 restaurant concepts are participating in the promotion, with 2 brand new ones.

The promotion is valid for dine-in only, though select restaurants may offer take-out at their discretion.

Participating Restaurants

Participating restaurants include Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes, Elemental Coffee, Fassler Hall, Kaiser's Grateful Bean Café, Lorena Southern Twist, McNellie's OKC, Mexican Radio, Not Your Average Joe, REV Mex, Riviere Modern Vietnamese, The Chalkboard Kitchen + Bar, The Goose Sandies and Bar, The Hall's Pizza Kitchen, and Waffle Champion. The Collective Food Hall's participating vendors include JT’s Barbeque, KIRU Peruvian-Japanese, Phill Me Up Cheesesteaks, Shaka Hawaiian Cuisine, and Stranger Wings.

For more information, like menus from participating restaurants, click here.