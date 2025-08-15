Flowboarding's biggest weekend at RIVERSPORT OKC

The nation’s best riders hit the waves of Surf OKC August 15-17 for the 2025 OklaFlow Finals presented by Bob Moore Auto Group.

Friday, August 15th 2025, 10:19 am

By: Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

RIVERSPORT will host the 2025 OklaFlow Finals August 15-17, bringing together the nation’s best flowboarders for a weekend of competition.

The Flow Tour provides a platform for riders of all ages to enter competitions of all levels.

Riders will compete in various divisions, including Amateur, Outlaw Flowboard, and Pro, with prize money up for grabs in the Pro division.

RIVERSPORT will have pros doing demos throughout the day as well competition at all levels.

Register for the competition here.

Competitors can purchase discounted RIVERSPORT day passes.

Admission to watch the event is free.

OklaFlow RIVERSPORT Schedule

Friday, August 15

4p Check-In Opens

5p-7p Practice

Saturday, August 16

Youth, Juniors, Women, Masters, and Open Divisions

8:30-10:30a Practice

10:30a -5p Competition

Sunday, August 17

Outlaw and All Pro Divisions

8:30-10:30a Practice for Day 2 Competitors:

10:30a-5p Competition
Addie Crawford
Addie Crawford

Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023. While reporting on weekday mornings, Addie shares positive and fun stories in the community on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 15th, 2025

August 14th, 2025

August 13th, 2025

August 12th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025