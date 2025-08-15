Flowboarding's biggest weekend at RIVERSPORT OKC

The nation’s best riders hit the waves of Surf OKC August 15-17 for the 2025 OklaFlow Finals presented by Bob Moore Auto Group.

By: Addie Crawford

RIVERSPORT will host the 2025 OklaFlow Finals August 15-17, bringing together the nation’s best flowboarders for a weekend of competition.

The Flow Tour provides a platform for riders of all ages to enter competitions of all levels.

Riders will compete in various divisions, including Amateur, Outlaw Flowboard, and Pro, with prize money up for grabs in the Pro division.

RIVERSPORT will have pros doing demos throughout the day as well competition at all levels.

Register for the competition here.

Competitors can purchase discounted RIVERSPORT day passes.

Admission to watch the event is free.

OklaFlow RIVERSPORT Schedule

Friday, August 15

4p Check-In Opens

5p-7p Practice

Saturday, August 16

Youth, Juniors, Women, Masters, and Open Divisions

8:30-10:30a Practice

10:30a -5p Competition

Sunday, August 17

Outlaw and All Pro Divisions

8:30-10:30a Practice for Day 2 Competitors:

10:30a-5p Competition