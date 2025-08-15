Flowboarding's biggest weekend at RIVERSPORT OKC

Friday, August 15th 2025, 10:19 am
RIVERSPORT will host the 2025 OklaFlow Finals August 15-17, bringing together the nation’s best flowboarders for a weekend of competition.
The Flow Tour provides a platform for riders of all ages to enter competitions of all levels.
Riders will compete in various divisions, including Amateur, Outlaw Flowboard, and Pro, with prize money up for grabs in the Pro division.
RIVERSPORT will have pros doing demos throughout the day as well competition at all levels.
Register for the competition here.
Competitors can purchase discounted RIVERSPORT day passes.
Admission to watch the event is free.
Friday, August 15
4p Check-In Opens
5p-7p Practice
Saturday, August 16
Youth, Juniors, Women, Masters, and Open Divisions
8:30-10:30a Practice
10:30a -5p Competition
Sunday, August 17
Outlaw and All Pro Divisions
8:30-10:30a Practice for Day 2 Competitors:
10:30a-5p Competition
